Native Union up to 25% off back to school sale has MagSafe gear, Apple chargers, more

Today, Native Union is launching its annual back to school sale, offering rare discounts across its entire collection of iPhone accessories, chargers, cases, and more. With up to 25% off sitewide, shipping is free in orders over $40. This marks only the second notable time this year that we’ve seen its selection of gear on sale, with the new MagSafe Booster Duo Rise Dock bundle at $79.98 leading the way. Down from the usual $90 price tag you’d pay, today’s bundle marks the first notable discount and a new low. Having launched just earlier this summer, Native Union’s take on Apple’s wireless charging spec is comprised of solid black zinc and pairs with an included 7.5W MagSafe-compatible charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get all of the details in our hands-on review. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Native Union back to school sale highlights:

While you’re outfitting your desk setup or everyday carry with some new chargers before heading back to school, be sure to check out all of the discounts in Anker’s latest sale from $8. With a collection of iPhone and Android essentials, you’ll find plenty of notable price cuts on some of its latest gear. Not to mention, all of these Belkin MagSafe-compatible chargers from $25, too.

Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo Rise Dock features:

Take MagSafe up a level. Mount our sleek magnetic wireless charger to a premium weighted metal stand to elevate everyday with your iPhone 12. Includes a Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger & Rise Dock | MagSafe Compatible. The sleek, premium pair to elevate MagSafe. Enjoy seamless vertical or horizontal access while charging. Slim solid metal & weighted non-slip base keeps your iPhone 12 in place.

