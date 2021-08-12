Amazon’s extensive 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set hits 1+ year low at under $24 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $23.78 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, while this kit has been selling for around $26 over the last month or so, it sold for anywhere between $31 and $36 for a year straight leading up to that. Using $31 for comparison to balance things out, today’s offer shaves 23% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If your current collection of screwdriver bits is lacking, this extensive Amazon-made kit is here to save the day. It’s full of the most common bit types and sizes so you can easily tackle all sorts of DIY projects. Each bit is crafted from steel and features a sandblasted finish to deliver durability and corrosion resistance. In addition to bits, you’ll also receive mini pliers, an extension bit holder, ratcheting screwdriver handle, and a blow-molded case to make everything easy to haul from one place to another. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t need all of the bits above? If not, DEWALT’s 18-piece Screwdriving Set is a viable alternative at $11 Prime shipped. Each bit is comprised of hardened steel and features an optimized design to bolster longevity. These bits are universal and can be used in all drill/drivers. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Why stop there when Amazon’s Sun Joe sale starts at $13? You can also cash in on this Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit at $19 alongside a highly-rated dish rack for $18. Other handy discounts worth scoping out range from this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Pocket Knife at $10 and a 10-foot patio umbrella with base at $70.

Amazon Basics 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

All-inclusive kit filled with the most common bit types and sizes—perfect for “do it yourselfers” and professionals

Steel bits with smooth sandblasted finish offer durability and corrosion-resistant performance

Also includes mini pliers, a magnetic extension bit holder, and a ratcheting screwdriver handle

Sturdy blow-molded carrying case included for securely storing and transporting all pieces in the set

Backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty

