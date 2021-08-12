Amazon Sun Joe sale knocks up to 30% off: Pressure washer 2021 low, more from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Sun Joe pressure washers and more. The Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer is now down at $123.99 shipped. Regularly $159 or so, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. This model currently sells for $156 at Home Depot. A great option for keeping the yard, patio, car, and more clean for summer, fall, and beyond, this one sports a 14.5amp motor that can generate up to 2030 PSI of pressure washing power. Alongside dual detergent tasks for double duty cleaning, it also ships with five quick-connect spray tips for various tasks and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A great add-on for your new pressure washer that’s also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box is the Sun Joe Foam Cannon at $22.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $28 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It is specifically compatible with all Sun Joe SPX-series pressure washers, like the one featured above, and also includes five of its own quick connect nozzles.

Browse through the rest of today’s Sun Joe Amazon sale right here then head over to our DIY and outdoor deal hub for even more. We have deals on Amazon’s 15-in-1 Pocket Knife, this offer on Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set, and much more. Just remember to dive into this ongoing Greenworks Amazon sale and our exclusive price drop on this Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower at $150.

More on the Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer:

Powerful motor: powerful 14. 5-Amp/1800-watt motor generates up to 2030 psi/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power and water inlet temperature (max) is 104 degrees Fahrenheit

Versatile: tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, Trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more

Tss (total stop system): automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

Quick-connect spray tips: 5 quick-connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

