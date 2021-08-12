DIYers need this Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit, now $19 (Reg. $35) + more

-
Reg. $35 $19

Today only, Woot is offering the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 and currently selling at under $34 via Amazon, today’s deal is up to 46% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Essentially a soldering-like iron for plastics, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, and leather, it is a a great little kit for all of you electronic tinkerers out there as well as for simple home repairs and crafting. Making use of UV lights and some glue, it makes mending small breaks and the like a simple fix at home. It also ships with a pair of bonus refills and a microfiber cloth to get started. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers and you’ll find some deals on extra refills below. 

Woot also has some solid price drops available on the Bondic refills. While you’ll have enough with your purchase above to get started, there are 2- and 5-packs marked down from $12.99 Prime shipped today so you can double down at a major discount. 

Having said all that, if you think the Bondic rig is a bit much for your personal needs, grab a tube of J-B PlasticWeld at $8.50 instead and call it a day. 

Alongside this morning’s Sun Joe pressure washer Gold Box deals, our DIY hub has even more deals on home tools kits and the like.You’ll find plenty of multi-tool offers as well as Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $10 and RYOBI’s 4-pack 18V ONE+ batteries. Just be sure to check out our exclusive deal on the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower at $150 as well. 

More on the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit:

The Bondic Principles: Bondic works best on rough surfaces and even better with undercuts. Bondic solidifies only by exposure to UV light (LED included). Bondic works best in layers (the maximum thickness of one layer is 1- 1.5 mm). Bondic works best when the surface is clean and free of grease. Bondic is solvent free, which is one reason why it doesn’t dry out.

