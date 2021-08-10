Add 6.5-quarts of Chefman Air Fry Oven to your arsenal today for $40 (Reg. up to $86)

Woot is now offering the Chefman 6.5-Quart Air Fry Oven for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $86 at Amazon where it currently fetches $74, today’s offer is nearly 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find for a well-rated, dedicated 6.5-quart air fryer from a brand you can trust. Alongside the adjustable temperature range from 175- to 400-degrees and the family-ready 6.5-quart capacity, this model will provide that delicious golden crispy texture with little to no oil added to your diet. The interior frying basket is dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups, there’s a built-in timer so nothing ever gets burned, and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $40 and under air fryer selection will magnify just how notable today’s lead deal really is. The only trustworthy option we can find for less is this 2-quart Chefman TurboFry at $35 shipped. While this is a great option at this price, it is significantly smaller than today’s lead deal and might require two or more batches for family dinners. Having said that, it also might be even more ideal for folks that don’t plan on using this for much more than side dishes and solo meal nights.

Speaking of air fryers, if you’re looking for a more involved multi-cooker than can also manage oil-free frying at the same time, this morning saw Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer drop to $105. We also just spotted a great deal on the12-speed Gourmia light-up Immersion Hand Blender at just $15 alongside the rest of the kitchen deals you’ll find right here. The DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi robot vacuum dropped to $129 just after we spotted an all-time low on the Dash Delish Stand Mixer and this collection of Vega organic protein deals.

More on the Chefman 6.5-Quart Air Fry Oven:

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 175-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

BIGGER SERVINGS: Extra guests, or just extra hungry? Either way, this air fryer was thoughtfully designed with the whole family in mind. The 6.5-liter capacity and flat basket increases space by 40% so you can make delicious, crispy and healthy food for the whole family!

