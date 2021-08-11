This 12-pc. Rubbermaid Food Storage set doubles as lunch containers for $16.50 (Reg. $25)

Reg. $25 $16.50

Amazon is now offering the 12-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set for $16.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 35% of the going rate, within $2 or so of the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. Walmart is currently charging over $24 for this set. A solid option for leftovers, these containers can also be used as bento box-style lunch solutions or as a salad kit for on-the-go meals at work. Splatter-resistant microwaving joins a dishwasher- and freezer-safe design as well as a BPA-free Tritan plastic construction and “100% leak-proof” lids, making for a great addition to your kitchen/EDC arsenal. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something more affordable, consider this Snapware Total Solution Rectangular Plastic Meal Prep Food Storage Set at under $13 Prime shipped. This 10-piece option provides much of the same feature set alongside a lifetime warranty you won’t get on the lead deal. While you will save some cash going the Snapware route, you won’t get the tested lunch/salad kit style containers with this one. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. 

Other kitchen-related offers today include solid price drops on Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel Chopper, the Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker, and the family-sized 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus. Head over to our home goods guide for even more like this $30 air fryer, a 10-foot patio umbrella with base, and this gorgeous industrial lamp at $60 off

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set:

  • Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage containers feature secure latches that a 100% leak-proof and airtight seal, making these containers perfect for taking meals on the go; these customizable bento box-style containers are great for taking lunch to work or school and ideal for meal prep at home
  • To-go food storage containers include drop-in trays that allow for multiple foods to be stored separately in one container; perfect for snacks like pretzels and hummus, veggies and dip, yogurt and granola, and cheese and crackers
  • Made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, Brilliance provides premium glass-like clarity without the added weight and risk of shatter; crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what’s inside, and offer stain- and odor-resistance that keep containers looking new, even after heavy use

