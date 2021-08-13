Chefman’s stainless steel XL 8-quart air fryer now $90+ off at $58.50 shipped

Reg. $150 $58.50

Walmart The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 $58.46 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model tends to fetch closer to $100 at Amazon where it is currently starting at around $98. Today’s offer is more than $20 below some of the deals we have tracked this year and the lowest we can find. Alongside the stainless steel exterior that looks great with most kitchen decor, this one carries four easy-to-use preset meal functions, including fries, chicken, meat, and fish. The extra-large 8-quart frying basket and tray are great for family meals, larger batches during get togethers, and can get tossed in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. Adjustable temperature settings are joined by a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.  

While today’s lead deal makes the Chefman XL one of the most affordable 8-quart options out there, even less expensive models are available if you don’t need that kind of capacity. The Chefman 2-Quart TurboFry is a great option at $35 with 4+ star ratings from over 10,600 Amazon customers. You’re cutting the capacity down significantly here, but for side dishes, smaller families, or solo meals, it might be even more ideal. 

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on the 6.5-quart Chefman Air Fry Oven with a very smilier feature set as today’s lead deal down at $40. But you’ll find plenty more kitchen deals waiting in our home goods guide including this highly-rated dish rack, offers on Rubbermaid Food Storage, and this 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cooker

More on the Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer:

Enjoy all of the fried foods you love, with little to no oil at all! The Chefman 8 Quart TurboFry Air Fryer with Square Stainless Steel design allows you to fry like a pro right in your kitchen. With this airfryer, delicious and healthy eating is finally possible, with no mess from fried oil and less fat in your meals. The XL, family-sized capacity and nonstick basket give you the ability to cook enough for a crowd without taking up too much room on your countertop.

