Family-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cookers drop to $100 at Amazon today

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $140 $100

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $140 and currently on sale for $120 at Target, today’s deal is $40 of the going rate, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low from Prime Day, and the best we can find. A great Instant Pot model for larger families, this sports a sizable 8-quart capacity alongside 15 customizable smart programs (pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide). It replaces nine small kitchen appliances and includes a food-grade stainless-steel inner cooking pot, and easy seal lid, and a solid 4+ star rating from over 37,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can save more if you can get away with a smaller Instant Pot cooker. The Instant Pot Duo starts at $61 with the 6-quart option landing at around $89 on Amazon right now. The feature set is quite similar here, albeit with less smart programs overall, but the only major difference is the capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 165,000 Amazon customers. 

We also have an ongoing price drop available on Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker. But if you would prefer a more affordable dedicated air fryer instead, check out today’s offer on this highly-rated 3.7-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer or the larger model we spotted yesterday. Then dive into our home goods guide for deals on mattresses, furniture, robot vacuums, coffee makers, BBQ gear, the new Instant Air Purifiers, and more. 

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus:

  • SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed
  • 9-IN-1 APPLIANCES: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer
  • QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% di...
Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50,...
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo upgrades your iPhoneogra...
Save 50% on this highly-rated 3.7-qt. Chefman TurboFry ...
Samsung official Qi chargers and power banks now up to ...
Amazon ring light and content creation gear sale from $...
Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Systems up to $1...
Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the clas...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $170 new

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

$105 Learn More
80% off

Jos. A. Bank summer clearance blowout with up to 80% off Cole Haan, Joseph Abboud, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $100

NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% discount at Amazon to $80

$80 Learn More
Save now

eBay’s back to school refurb sale takes $209 off latest iPad Air, Switch Lite at $143, more

Extra 20% off Learn More
Reg. $70

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50, RAGE 2 $10, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

$50 Learn More
Reg. $119

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo upgrades your iPhoneography kit from $75 (Reg. $119)

$75 Learn More
40% off

Rockport’s Back to Office Flash Sale takes up to 40% off loafers, dress shoes, more

from $25 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% on this highly-rated 3.7-qt. Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer at $30 shipped

$30 Learn More