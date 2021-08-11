Family-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cookers drop to $100 at Amazon today

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $140 and currently on sale for $120 at Target, today’s deal is $40 of the going rate, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low from Prime Day, and the best we can find. A great Instant Pot model for larger families, this sports a sizable 8-quart capacity alongside 15 customizable smart programs (pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide). It replaces nine small kitchen appliances and includes a food-grade stainless-steel inner cooking pot, and easy seal lid, and a solid 4+ star rating from over 37,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save more if you can get away with a smaller Instant Pot cooker. The Instant Pot Duo starts at $61 with the 6-quart option landing at around $89 on Amazon right now. The feature set is quite similar here, albeit with less smart programs overall, but the only major difference is the capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 165,000 Amazon customers.

We also have an ongoing price drop available on Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker. But if you would prefer a more affordable dedicated air fryer instead, check out today’s offer on this highly-rated 3.7-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer or the larger model we spotted yesterday. Then dive into our home goods guide for deals on mattresses, furniture, robot vacuums, coffee makers, BBQ gear, the new Instant Air Purifiers, and more.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus:

SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed

9-IN-1 APPLIANCES: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!