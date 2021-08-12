Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

It’s starting to look more and more like we are about to get an official remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Rumors have been bouncing around the internet for years regarding some kind of remaster project over at Rockstar Games, but it now appears as though sources close to the matter are suggesting we will see a remastered collection of the original PS2-era Grand Theft Auto games before the year is out, if not this fall. Head below for all of the details.

Remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on the way?

Sources close to Rockstar in combination with a series of corroborating details, including legal action against removal of classic GTA mods and previous rumors, are all but ensuring an announcement for a new remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is on the way.

So it looks like we are in for remastered version of the orignal three PS2-era GTA games including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. But it doesn’t look like they are being built from the ground up with completely new visuals like some of the remakes we have seen in the last couple years. All three titles are said to be getting the remastered treatment by way of Unreal Engine but will still include a mixture of both newer and older graphics, according to reports.

The UI for the games will be updated but maintain a very similar approach to the original while the visuals are said to be — by folks who claim to have seen snippets — more like a user-modded version of a classic Rockstar Grand Theft Auto game, as opposed to completely new modern-day visuals.

Rockstar Dundee at the helm

Rockstar Dundee – previously known as Ruffian Games and responsible for the Crackdown games before being bought out by Rockstar – are said be handling development tasks on the potentially upcoming remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. The Scottish studio is also said to be lending a hand on the current-generation remakes of GTA V that are also due out this year.

Initially expected to get packaged in with the modern GTA V posts, plans have changed over the last year or more, according to sources, and the remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is expected to launch as a digital package come October on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Stadia, and even mobile phones.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a launch quickly approaching in around two month’s time, it won’t be long before we find out of if this remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy will hit store shelves or not. It looks like the remastered games won’t be available for purchase individually, at least not at first, so here’s to hoping Rockstar doesn’t try to gouge gamers with the price tag. And with that said, if this remastered collection goes well for Rockstar’s bank account, we could very well see even more remakes and remasters of Rockstar classics come down the pipeline considering the studio appears to have the resources to do so (we are thinking Bully and RDR here, what about you?).

