Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, more coming to Game Pass this month

Another month, another update to the Game Pass library. Last month, we saw the usual inclusions with the addition of Outriders on day one. And now that we’re into April, it’s time to see which titles are launching this month on Xbox Game Pass. Hint: GTA V is back.

April Game Pass updates include multiple titles for console, PC, and even cloud

Game Pass has grown beyond something that only exists on your console. Now, Game Pass encompasses playing on console, desktop, and even in the cloud. The latest round of additions to Game Pass include some PC-exclusive, some console-exclusive, and some that are on all three platforms.

Grand Theft Auto V makes a comeback

Removed from Game Pass back in April of last year, it seems that Grand Theft Auto is making a comeback this this April. You’ll be able to play the beloved game both on your console or in the cloud on a supported device, allowing you to enjoy it both at home or on-the-go.

With E3 just being announced today, and GTA V’s return to Game Pass also coming on the same day, it’s easy to assume that a new Grand Theft Auto is on the way. Rockstar Games, of course, hasn’t officially announced or confirmed this yet. It’s also very possible that Rockstar will announce GTA VI (or whatever it’ll be called) at its own event, though E3 seems to be a likely scenario here.

Other releases include Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, MLB The Show 21, and more

Of course, the launches this month don’t start and end with GTA V. Notably, MLB The Show 21 is also coming to Game Pass this month. Back in February, the game was announced to be coming to Xbox this month on April 20, and it looks like the beloved title will be included as part of Game Pass this time around. This means that Game Pass players won’t have to buy the title, allowing them to dive in for less given that it’s included in the subscription.

Not only that, but we’re also getting Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, NHL 21, Pathway, and more this month. Be sure to hit Microsoft’s news release about everything launching on Game Pass in April for more.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m excited for what Game Pass is gaining this month. Though the titles aren’t my personal favorites, I very well might fire up Zombie Army 4 or Pathway to see what they’re all about. I love Game Pass and still think it’s the absolute best value in gaming around. Whether I’m on PC or console, I can fire up any of hundreds of titles and enjoy playing them without having to shell out hundreds of dollars in cash.

