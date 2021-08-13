Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking drops to $80 (Save $20), more

Staples is currently offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $79.99 shipped when code 58577 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings while matching our previous mention from back in June for the all-time low. This is also only the second time we’ve seen the price drop this low. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google discounts at Staples:

Earlier in the week we saw Google’s Nest Wifi Router system go on sale, which has dropped to $260 and a new all-time low. With $89 in savings, this package brings 5,400-square feet of coverage to your space alongside Assistant voice control and more.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

