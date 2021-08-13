Skip Samsung’s new folding phones and save $400 on Motorola’s razr 5G instead

Earlier this week we got a first official look at Samsung’s new folding smartphones, and now not to be outdone, Motorola is heading into the weekend with a notable price cut on its smart flip phone. Over at Amazon, you can currently score the the unlocked Motorola razr 5G 256GB for $999.99 shipped. Saving you $400 off the usual $1,400 going rate, you’re looking at the best price of the year with today’s offer matching our previous mention.

Harking back to those old school flip phones from the mid-2000s, the second-generation razr smartphone arrives with much the same folding design centered around a 6.2-inch OLED display. That’s alongside 5G connectivity as well as 256GB of onboard storage and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Compared to Samsung’s latest, you’re also getting a larger secondary screen on the outside, as well as a notably larger 48MP camera sensor. Rated 4+ stars from over 245 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you do plan on going with Motorola’s latest folding smartphone, it’s a good idea to use a fraction of your $400 in savings to score Spigen’s Thin Fit case at $30. It’ll help keep your handset protected with a 2-piece shell designed specifically for the unique folding form-factor on the razr 5G.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find some even more affordable ways to upgrade your handset as we head into the weekend. Notably, Nokia’s affordable 5.4 Android Smartphone is even more so following a 28% discount, which has brought the price down to its lowest yet at $180. But then make sure you load up your device with all of the best app and game deals right here.

Motorola razr 5G features:

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.

