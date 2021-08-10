Nokia’s affordable 5.4 Android Smartphone is even more so following 28% discount to $180

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at 28% in savings and an Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also only the second time the price has dropped this low. Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 launched earlier this year with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the even more affordable Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone at $140. This handset arrives with a 6.5-inch display but ditches some of the more premium features noted above. There’s no face unlock on this model so you’ll have to rely on the rear fingerprint scanner, and you’ll drop down to a dual sensor camera array. But for those who can get away with a more affordable handset, this one is worth a look. Rated 4/5 stars from over 200 customers.

While you can score all of the best app and game deals for your new handset right here, there are also plenty of other hardware discounts live in our Android guide this week, too. So far the biggest highlight falls to a collection of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones dropping to the best prices of the year starting at $150.

Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone features:

If photo capabilities are important to you in a phone, then the Nokia 5.4 Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone and its quad rear camera system is a fitting mobile solution. You get a 48MP wide-angle lens for crisp, high-resolution shots, a 5MP ultra-wide lens ideal for landscapes and large groups, a 2MP macro lens for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits that pop. It can even record stunning videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 fps. On the front, a 16MP wide-angle lens handles selfie photos and videos up to 1080p.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!