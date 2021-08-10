Nokia’s affordable 5.4 Android Smartphone is even more so following 28% discount to $180

-
AmazonAndroidNokia
Reg. $250 $180

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at 28% in savings and an Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also only the second time the price has dropped this low. Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 launched earlier this year with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the even more affordable Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone at $140. This handset arrives with a 6.5-inch display but ditches some of the more premium features noted above. There’s no face unlock on this model so you’ll have to rely on the rear fingerprint scanner, and you’ll drop down to a dual sensor camera array. But for those who can get away with a more affordable handset, this one is worth a look. Rated 4/5 stars from over 200 customers.

While you can score all of the best app and game deals for your new handset right here, there are also plenty of other hardware discounts live in our Android guide this week, too. So far the biggest highlight falls to a collection of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones dropping to the best prices of the year starting at $150.

Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone features:

If photo capabilities are important to you in a phone, then the Nokia 5.4 Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone and its quad rear camera system is a fitting mobile solution. You get a 48MP wide-angle lens for crisp, high-resolution shots, a 5MP ultra-wide lens ideal for landscapes and large groups, a 2MP macro lens for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits that pop. It can even record stunning videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 fps. On the front, a 16MP wide-angle lens handles selfie photos and videos up to 1080p.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Nokia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager with charg...
This K-cup-ready coffee maker is down to $33 alongside ...
This expansive, highly-rated stainless steel BBQ tool s...
These prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro cases are ju...
Govee 66-ft. smart RGB LED strip at $18, 48-ft. RGBW ou...
Bundle Razer’s Kishi iPhone MFi Controller and Hammer...
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Windows 10 laptop is great for...
Jabra’s workout-ready Elite Active 65t True Wirel...
Show More Comments

Related

From $399

Back to school discounts take up to $200 off OnePlus 8T at $549 + OnePlus 8 $399

$200 off Learn More
Save now

Go score Google Pixel 4 while it’s on sale for $379

$379 Learn More
Reg. $40

Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager with charging dock now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

$28.50 Learn More
Reg. $499

Razer’s Iskur Gaming Chair on sale for only the second time at $424 (New low, Reg. $499)

$424 Learn More
Reg. $70

This K-cup-ready coffee maker is down to $33 alongside Keurig K-Mini at $60 (Reg. up to $70)

From $33 Learn More

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to1960 victory with 16 new pieces

Learn More

Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter lets you sustainably ride around town at $390, more in New Green Deals