Up to 25% off gift cards: Chipotle, Domino’s, GameStop, Panera, Xbox, more from $12

We have now collected a number of notable gift card deals so you can score some discounted credit to go towards your next purchase. GameStop, Panera Bread, Chipotle, Domino’s Pizza, Cabela’s, Xbox, Krispy Kreme, and Build-A-Bear Workshop are just some of the discounted gift cards on tap today. If you plan on dropping any cash at any of these places (or the others down below), there’s no reason to spend more than you need to. Exchanging the value of your next purchase for even more credit is a simple way to save money, get deals on items that aren’t discounted, and is just an intelligent way to put your money to work. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s gift card deals:

Sam’s Club and Costco member-only deals:

And remember, we are also still tracking solid offer on Apple gift cards with a free $10 Target credit attached you can use towards just about anything the retailer carries. Then go check out all of the gift card credit attached to these 4K TV deals from LG and Samsung as well as this rare offer on Costco memberships with an additional $20 in free credit

More on the Chipotle gift cards:

Chipotle offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in a distinctive atmosphere. Through our vision of Food With Integrity, Chipotle is seeking better food from using ingredients that are not only fresh, but that—where possible—are sustainably grown and raised responsibly with respect for the animals, the land, and the farmers who produce the food.

