Sony’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TV at $1,098 ($500+ off), more from $530

Amazon is now offering the Sony 65-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,098 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more and matched at BuyDig. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy, this is up to $502 in savings, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a 65-inch 4K Google TV with HDR, Dolby Vision, Airplay 2, and HomeKit support alongside direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. From there you’ll find Alexa and Google Assistant integration as well as four HDMI inputs, two USB jacks, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and built-in Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more 4K TV deals.

Looking for something in the 65-inch category for even less? This highly-rated Insignia might not carry a big brand name, but it does carry solid reviews and comes in at $700, or nearly $400 under today’s lead deal. This one provides direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and a solid 65-inch 4K panel. Plus, you’ll find loads of both new and ongoing price drops to browse through below as well as over in our home theater deal hub.

More 4K TV deals:

LG C1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $1,497 (Reg. $1,797) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $1,797) LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $2,097 (Reg. $2.500) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2.500) LG 83-inch 4K Smart OLED TV $5,497 (Reg. $5,997) Plus $500 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $5,997)

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG 48-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,197 (Reg. $2,000) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,000) LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $2,000) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,000) LG 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,100+) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,100+) LG 77-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $2,997 (Reg. $3,200) Plus $200 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $3,200)

More on the Sony 65-inch X85J 4K UHD Smart Google TV:

Smart, powerful, and beautiful, the X85J is designed for all your favorite content. Powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, super-bright 4K HDR pictures come to life with vivid color and realistic contrast. With enhanced Motionflow technology, Google TV, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming, all available in a wide range of sizes, your favorite content just found a new home.

