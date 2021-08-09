Score a $10 Target credit with $100 Apple Gift Card purchases today

Target is offering $100 Apple Gift Cards with a $10 Target gift card attached for $100 with free email delivery. RedCard holders can score it for $95.50. These Apple gift card deals don’t pop up nearly as often as they used to and today’s offer is matching our previous mention. This is a great way to score even deeper deals on the app, game, TV show, and movie deals we feature regularly, as well as subscriptions like Apple Music. If you were planning on spending any money via Apple’s digital storefronts over the next couple months or more, you might as well score some free Target credit you can out towards a multitude of products while you’re at it. More details below.

This is a solid option for gifts and just to get a nice little bump in value on your Apple Music subscription. But a great way to maximize the value here is when the card is used on the discounted games/apps and TV show/movie deals we feature. You’ll find all of today’s best price drops on Mac and iOS apps right here as well as the latest Apple film and TV sale here.

Then head right over to our Apple deal hub where you’ll find just about every product in its stable marked down in some degree or other. You’ll find Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114, these official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands, the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2, and iPad Pro models up to $199 off. Just be sure to scope out this offer on Apple’s latest iPad Air at the second-best price yet and these M1 deals at up to $100 off.

More details on Apple Gift Cards:

Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only. For all things Apple—apps, games, music, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, accessories, and more. The perfect gift to say happy birthday, thank you, congratulations and more.

