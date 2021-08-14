Wrap the latest iPad Air in this highly-rated case for just $4 Prime shipped (Save 56%, New low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo iPad Air 4 Case for $3.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this offering has been fetching $13 until today, other colorways of the same case are $9. Using the lower figure for comparison, today’s deal delivers 56% of savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This case works with the Apple’s latest iPad Air and is headlined by a very affordable price. It supports magnetically attaching Apple Pencil 2 and wraps around the entire iPad to help protect it from accidental bumps, drops, and more. The front cover is magnetic, allowing it to fold into a stand for your tablet while also supporting sleep-wake features. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.4/5 star rating.

Kick smudges and fingerprints to the curb when grabbing Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite having such a low price, you’ll still get a total of 20 pre-moistened wipes that are ready to go whenever you need them. I keep wipes like this around the house and typically wipe down my devices once a week to give everything a like-new look and feel. More than 6,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

MoKo iPad Air 4 Case features:

iPad 10.9″ case exclusively fit iPad Air 4th Generation 2020 released 10.9-inch tablet (Model number: A2316, A2324, A2325, A2072); easy to access to all features and controls

Side opening also for Touch ID to function well and with built-in magnetic strip, the case automatically wakes or puts iPad Air 4 2020 to sleep when the lid is opened and closed; protects and extends battery life

Strong magnetic connection allows the iPad Air 10.9 case to create a stable viewing stand for your tablet; 2 angles are provided for comfortable viewing and typing modes, free your hands for other entertainments.

