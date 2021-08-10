This spacious leather desk pad just hit a new low at $11 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Leather Desk Pad for $10.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish pad is a great way to not only protect the top of your desk, but will also serve as a great surface for your mouse to glide on. It’s made of durable PU leather that’s ready to repel scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs so your desk doesn’t have to. This unit spans 31.5 by 15.7 inches, providing ample room for a mouse, keyboard, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need something as expansive, you could opt for UGREEN’s Aluminum Mouse Pad instead. It costs less than $8 Prime shipped and is bound to give your desk a more premium look and feel. With metal up top, water will just roll off and stains will not be able to easily set in. Bear in mind that it spans roughly 9.5 by 7.1 inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the offering above.

You know what would pair nicely with today’s purchase? A new office chair. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with Razer’s Iskur Gaming Chair at $424 alongside this leather offering at $85. You can also cash in on a variety of Logitech peripheral markdowns from $30 in addition to a gas-spring monitor mount with riser pole and HDMI cable at $15 Prime shipped.

MoKo Leather Desk Pad features:

Dual Side Usage – Both sides of mat can be used, different color in each side. Just turn it over and you can utilize it, offer various colors match any desks.

Waterproof and Easy to Clean – Made of water-resistant and durable PU leather, this desk pad protects your desktop from spilled water, drinks, ink and the other liquid. Easy to clean, just wipe with a wet cloth or paper.

Soft and Smooth Feeling – Soft material and smooth texture ensures maximum comfort while you writing, typing, or gaming. It is also comfortable to rest your wrists and elbow on.

