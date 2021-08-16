Just $10 scores you Aukey’s 1080p webcam at a new all-time low of 80% off

Aukey now offers its 1080p Webcam for $9.99 when you apply code AKDEAL at checkout. Shipping is free for orders over $25. Usually fetching $50, that coupon code slashes off an unbelievable 80% and marks a new all-time low at $18 under our previous mention. This FHD 2MP webcam is the perfect way to upgrade your laptop’s base model on a budget. Recording at 30FPS, Aukey’s Overview webcam packs plenty of visual quality for streaming, Zoom calls, and more. It’s also equipped with a noise-reducing microphone, so you can upgrade on that front as well for not a penny extra. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more details.

It doesn’t take a ton of research to find out just how great a deal this is. A quick search on Amazon reveals that comparable models start from at least $18.50, and those don’t carry Aukey’s branding or quite as solid reviews. Although, you can upgrade to this highly-rated 2K model for $22.50 when you apply the on-page coupon. While that’s obviously not as budget-focused as our lead deal, you can walk away with a possibly better visual experience overall, and still keep things pretty affordable.

If you’re interested in breaking into Twitch streaming, you’ll want to check out our best PC gaming deals guide for more savings like these. We just tracked a great deal on Cooler Master’s CK550 mechanical gaming keyboard at a new all-time low, plus an all-time Amazon low on HyperX’s SoloCast USB Mic to complete your new setup.

AUKEY 1080p Webcam features:

  • Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9″ CMOS image sensor. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Zoom meetings and video recordings
  • Auto Colour Correction: Great performance even in dimly rooms. Automatically correct images’ colour by Exposure Control AEC, Auto White Balance, and Automatic Gain Control functions.
  • Dual Stereo Microphones: Built-in dual stereo microphones give the most clear and natural sounds even in meters away. Easily capture sounds and transport clearly with the noise cancellation

