Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard plunges to new all-time low of $75.50

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master CK550 V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $75.40 shipped. This has been going for about $94 as of late, with today's solid 20% discount marking a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Bring the power of Cooler Master's Blue switches to its brushed stainless steel frame, this versatile keyboard also features per-key RGB backlighting and real-time customization with programmable macros. And to keep you playing at your best, Cooler Master has also thrown in a plush wrist rest to ease any strain on the hands and fingers. Over 700 gamers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For gamers working on a budget, this popular Redragon K552 mechanical keyboard might be a better fit at just $30. It touts linear red switches for ultra-fast, nearly silent gameplay. And while it doesn’t carry per-key backlighting, you can still customize your look with 19 unique lighting modes as well as two programmable ones. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 27,000 Amazon shoppers.

You can find even more budget-friendly finds like these in our best PC gaming deals guide. Just today we tracked a great deal on HyperX’s stream-ready SoloCast USB Microphone down to $50. Featuring a polar cardioid microphone and easy-to-use one-tap controls, this mic is perfect for first-time streamers or seasoned pros looking to lighten their overhead.

Cooler Master CK550 V2 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK550 V2 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will guarantee your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. The included wrist rest will ensure you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Simply put, the CK550 V2 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

