Gift card deals from $12: Uber Eats, Door Dash, adidas, GameStop, more up to 20% off

-
PayPalKrogerUber
20% off $12+

We have now spotted a fresh batch of discounted gift cards so you never have to pay full price for just about anything at these retailers. We are talking Uber Eats, adidas, Door Dash, The GAP, Banana Republic, Panera Bread, GameStop, Chipotle, Domino’s, and more starting from just $12 with free digital delivery. It may seem odd to buy a gift card for yourself to some folks, but really you’re just exchanging money for even more credit at places you’ll be spending cash at anyways. So if there are of your mainstays or somewhere you plan on shopping down below, you might as well get some free credit in your pocket before hand. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s gift card deals:

You’ll find some additional gift card deals for Sam’s Club and Costco members right here including  Xbox, Krispy Kreme, Steak n’ Shake, and more. Then go check out all of the gift card credit attached to these 4K TV deals from LG and Samsung as well as this rare offer on Costco memberships with an additional $20 in free credit

More on Uber Eats gift cards:

Gift Uber rides to the people you care about, or add value to your Uber account. The Uber app connects you to a reliable ride in minutes. From low-cost to premium, every option feels like an upgrade to the everyday. And payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

PayPal

Kroger

Uber

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Up to 25% off gift cards: Chipotle, Domino’s, GameSto...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Up to 25% off gift cards: Chipotle, Domino’s, GameStop, Panera, Xbox, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
Save now

Amazon discounts its Kindle, Kindle Kids, and Kindle Paperwhite as low as $65

From $65 Learn More
Save $70

Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at low of $280 ($70 off)

$280 Learn More
50% off

Take 50% off Emporio Armani’s Wear OS Smartwatch 3 down to $188 shipped

$188 Learn More

Cricut Maker takes your card-making and crafting to the next level at a low of $249

Learn More
Amazon low

HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic upgrades your streaming setup with second discount to $50

$50 Learn More
Reg. $170

A modern office awaits with this sleek desk at $125 (New low, Reg. $170)

$125 Learn More