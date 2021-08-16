Ulta beauty is now at Target with thousands of top brand items from $3

Ulta beauty is now at Target and offers an array of the best makeup. In this collaboration, you can find over 50 top brand makeup lines, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, bareMinerals, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Too Faced, Urban Decay, and many others. There are over 1,200 items in this collection and pricing starts at just $3. Orders of $35 or more receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Ulta Beauty collection at Target.

Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target’s incredible beauty assortment. This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multi-category business to drive traffic and preference as we meet guests’ needs in innovative ways. With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty, and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience. Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target

Ulta beauty x Target beauty

One of the most notable items from the new line is the MAC Matte Lipstick that comes in an array of shades for $19. This best-selling lipstick features over 1,100 reviews and is rated 4.6/5 stars. This creamy rich formula is hydrating and has a flattering no-shine design. I personally own this lipstick and highly recommend it.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is another hot ticket item and is now sold at Target. It’s priced at $23 and comes in an array of color options. The brow wiz glides on effortlessly and delivers a natural-looking texture. This style is rated 4.6/5 stars with over 9,000 positive reviews.

If you’re looking for a high-coverage foundation, the Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Foundation comes in several shade options. The SPF 15 sun exposure is a lightweight skin-improving foundation made with only five clean, vegan ingredients. It’s priced at $32. The powder has over 13,000 reviews and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Skincare essentials from Target

Decrease your pores with the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Serum Facial Treatment that’s priced at just $29. This serum refines skin’s texture and visibly minimizes pores. Developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, this glycolic acid serum is suitable for all skin types.

