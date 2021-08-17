Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar holder sees first discount to $15

Amazon is offering the Case-Mate Dog Tag Collar Holder for AirTag at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and consequently a new all-time low. This holder attaches an AirTag to your dog’s collar, allowing you to find them should they ever wander away from home. It’s unintrusive, compact, and rugged, so you don’t have to worry about anything happening to your furry friend, or even the AirTag. You can easily insert the AirTag into the case and it slides right onto the collar with ease, making both install and uninstall a simple task. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t mind ditching the Case-Mate namesake, you’ll find a 2-pack of DamonLight Dog Collar Holders for AirTag available on Amazon for $12. Not only do you get two holders here instead of one, but you’re also saving $3 overall from today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind the overall design is slightly different and it’s not made by Case-Mate.

While we aren’t tracking any AirTag discounts right now, our Apple guide is where those sales will go the moment we find them. However, there’s plenty of other discounts there to browse, including MacBook, iPad, and more.

More on Case Mate’s Dog Tag Collar Holder for AirTag:

Dog Tag collar holder case compatible with Apple AirTags, (AirTag is not included – Collar is not included)

Secures easily to to your pet’s collar, holds Apple AirTags securely in place

Easily insert or remove your AirTag

Durable outer shell securely holds your AirTag

