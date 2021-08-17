All-new The Office Funko POP! and Mini Moments unleashed; pre-order now

A fresh batch of The Office Funko POP! characters and Mini Moments are now up for grabs and include memorable personalities, like Darryl, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and others. While many are familiar with 3.75-inch POP! figures, Mini Moments take a bit of the focus away from characters by also including furniture layouts and such from TV show set. As with Funko’s Seinfeld releases, there are several fun offerings to get your hands on, helping ensure every fan of The Office has a figure or set that will grab their attention. Continue reading to learn more.

The Office Funko POP! characters include Pam, Erin, Darrel, and more

Folks that would prefer The Office Funko POP! figures now have several 3.75-inch tall characters to choose from. A few that caught our attention include Erin with Happy Box & Champagne, Michael Standing with Crutches, and Pam with Teapot & Note.

Alternatively, there are Mini Moments for folks to cash in on. Options range from Dwight and his desk to Jim with a closed door behind him. Others include Darryl with some more cozy seating, Pam’s rounded secretary setup, and Michael’s full-blown office. All of the options above feature an incredible amount of detail, which shouldn’t be a surprise given how good Funko is at this sort of thing.

Pricing and availability

Release dates and cost varies across each of The Office Funko POP! offerings. Pricing kicks off from $8.99, with Dwight, Jim, and Michael Mini Moments being the first units to ship as soon as October 28. A majority of the rest will debut just before Christmas, with launch slated for December 18. The only exception we’re currently seeing to this is the Darrel Mini Moment which has a release date of November 4.

As with other Funko launches, each offering is backed by an Amazon Pre-Order Price Guarantee. This ensures you will only be charged the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.” This is great news as we’ve actually seen new Funko offerings go on sale ahead of launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

It doesn’t matter if you want to add a little something to your desk or are an avid collector, The Office Funko POP! releases are certainly worth considering. Despite airing its last episode in May 2013, the show remains incredibly popular to this day. This easily conveys just how much friends, family, and coworkers may be delighted once they see one (or more) of these memorable characters in your space.

