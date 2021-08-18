Hang two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for $5 each (20% off, All-time low)

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $10.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal shaves 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’d benefit from some shelving in your office, bedroom, or entirely different space, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll score two sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting and showcasing some of your favorite pieces. Amazon touts that these are easy to install and come with invisible mounting brackets for a seamless look. Rated 4/5 stars.

Add a bit of ambiance to your space when reinvesting your savings in this 66-foot fairy string light set at under $8 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. With 200 LEDs positioned throughout, you’ll find each light is spaced roughly four inches apart. With well over 14,000 ratings, this kit still averages a high, 4.6/5 star rating.

Once you’re all done here, be sure to swing by our home goods guide. There you’ll find a 12-pod indoor plant growing system at $40, the Black+Decker PowerCrush Digital Blender for under $40, and even Gain and Tide laundry detergent deals from under $8. Oh, and let’s not forget that home essentials like Clorox disinfecting wipes, trash bags, and more are priced from $8.50.

Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelf features:

  • Set of 2 floating cube wall shelves; 25 inch width
  • Provides additional display or storage space for photos, keepsakes, electronics, and more
  • Durable, sturdy wood construction with a classic design
  • Resilient finish is easy to clean; wipe down with a damp or dry cloth
  • Easy to install with invisible mounting brackets and instructions

