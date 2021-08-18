Bring the garden inside with this 12-pod growing system at $40 (Save 50%, New low)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the iDOO 12-Pod Hydroponic Growing System for $40 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Having a regular price of $80 or more, today’s deal shaves at least 50% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love to grow some plants of your own no matter what time of the year it is, this kit is certainly worth considering. This unit is ready to grow 12 plants at a time, each of which can stand up to 11 inches tall. Up top you’ll find 23-watt LEDs that simulate sunlight to give your plants a consistent experience throughout their lifespan. With vegetable and fruit modes built-in, you’ll be able to easily toggle between illumination that includes either blue or red light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after adding a bit of color to your space, you may be better served by Costa Farms O2 For You Plant Collection at $29. You’ll get three plants that at the time of shipment are up to 10 inches tall. Going this route will cost less and you’ll immediately have some live plants in your space. This #1 best-seller has garnered nearly 11,000 reviews so far and has an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out some of the other deals we’ve spotted recently. Examples include 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool at $5, the Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife for $18, and even Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12. And if you’re in need of an indoor bike, this foldable solution is just $95 shipped.

iDOO 12-Pod Indoor Herb Garden features:

Hydroponic Circulation System: Indoor garden germination kit is designed with a water-pump circulation system, plants growing faster than soil. You have total control over the weather all year round, no mess, no limitation. No seeds inside due to import restrictions.

Air Circulation System: Herb garden system comes with a fan on the light panel, helps to promote air flow and increase the success rate of pollination. Pump & Fan turns on/off automatically, super low noise. Also, you can turn it off for 10 hours and then go into a cycle of 30 mins on/30 mins off. Have a deep sleep even the garden kit in your bedroom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!