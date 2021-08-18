Bring the garden inside with this 12-pod growing system at $40 (Save 50%, New low)

-
AmazonHome Goods
50% off $40

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the iDOO 12-Pod Hydroponic Growing System for $40 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Having a regular price of $80 or more, today’s deal shaves at least 50% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love to grow some plants of your own no matter what time of the year it is, this kit is certainly worth considering. This unit is ready to grow 12 plants at a time, each of which can stand up to 11 inches tall. Up top you’ll find 23-watt LEDs that simulate sunlight to give your plants a consistent experience throughout their lifespan. With vegetable and fruit modes built-in, you’ll be able to easily toggle between illumination that includes either blue or red light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after adding a bit of color to your space, you may be better served by Costa Farms O2 For You Plant Collection at $29. You’ll get three plants that at the time of shipment are up to 10 inches tall. Going this route will cost less and you’ll immediately have some live plants in your space. This #1 best-seller has garnered nearly 11,000 reviews so far and has an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out some of the other deals we’ve spotted recently. Examples include 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool at $5, the Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife for $18, and even Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12. And if you’re in need of an indoor bike, this foldable solution is just $95 shipped.

iDOO 12-Pod Indoor Herb Garden features:

  • Hydroponic Circulation System: Indoor garden germination kit is designed with a water-pump circulation system, plants growing faster than soil. You have total control over the weather all year round, no mess, no limitation. No seeds inside due to import restrictions.
  • Air Circulation System: Herb garden system comes with a fan on the light panel, helps to promote air flow and increase the success rate of pollination. Pump & Fan turns on/off automatically, super low noise. Also, you can turn it off for 10 hours and then go into a cycle of 30 mins on/30 mins off. Have a deep sleep even the garden kit in your bedroom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Joseph Joseph’s steel soap and sanitizer dispense...
Gorilla Carts’ poly dump cart carries 1,200-pound...
Hang two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for...
Black+Decker’s PowerCrush Digital Blender just hi...
Stock up on Gain and Tide laundry detergent from under ...
Roku Streambar upgrades your TV with improved audio and...
Slide this 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool in your walle...
Snag this compact 28-piece socket and driver set for ju...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s #1 best-selling electric edger hits $93.50, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe $171 induction electric pressure washer blasts away grime, more in New Green Deals

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $14+

Monoprice’s USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet adapter falls to new low at just $6 shipped

$6 Learn More
Save 38%

Dash’s 3-quart AirCrisp Air Fryer is 38% off, now down to $62 shipped

$62 Learn More

LEGO Ideas Home Alone set slated to launch in November — here’s everything we know so far

Reg. $15

Joseph Joseph’s steel soap and sanitizer dispenser now $9 (Amazon low, Reg. $15) + more

$9 Learn More
Reg. $270

Gorilla Carts’ poly dump cart carries 1,200-pounds around your yard at 2021 low of $189.50

$189.50 Learn More