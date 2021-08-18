Stock up on Gain and Tide laundry detergent from under $8 at Amazon: Pacs, liquid, more

Amazon is now offering the 96-count package of Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs for $14.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available in the Moonlight Breeze scent. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $21.50, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Providing “6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear,” these handy soap pacs are much less messy and are even easier to use for most folks compared to traditional detergent. They are also compatible with both regular and HE-rated machines as well as hot and cold loads. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more laundry detergent deals.

You can put your savings to work scoring a new box of dryer sheets like this 120-pack of Gain Originals for under $4.50 Prime shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 36,000 Amazon customers.

3-in-1: Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear

50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Keep out of reach of children

