Amazon home essentials sale from $8.50: Clorox disinfecting wipes, trash bags, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 52% off a range of household essentials from Clorox, Glad, Burt’s Bees, Rainbow Light, and more. The deals start from $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. This is a random smattering of household and personal care items ranging from cleaning products and garbage bags to face creams, and more. However, there are also some great price drops available on disinfecting wipes and it’s great way to refresh your kitchen trash bags if you’re in need of a new box or two. Our top picks are waiting down below. 

Amazon Gold Box essentials sale:

Alongside an ongoing deal on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker, our home goods guide has even more essentials to browse through. You’ll some great deals on Flexispot standing desks and converters as well as Dash’s Delish stand mixer, this Amazon stainless steel rotating waffle maker, and this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit at 55% off, just to name few. 

More on the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes:

  • DISINFECTING WIPES: Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are proven to kill COVID-19 Virus in 30 seconds; cleans and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with powerful, triple-layered wipe; Packaging may vary
  • EASY PULL PACK: New easy to pull flip top pack allows for the easiest way to clean and disinfect: open with 1 hand dispenses 1 wipe at a time
  • MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER: Germs and messes occur on more than kitchen counters and bathroom surfaces, conveniently tackle any tough surface including finished wood sealed granite and stainless steel. Do not flush

