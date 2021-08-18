Black+Decker’s PowerCrush Digital Blender just hit the Amazon low at under $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Black+Decker PowerCrush Digital Blender for $39.88 shipped. Regularly $50, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is a solid 20% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. If you’re just looking for a simple upright blender for light meal prep and your daily smoothie, this one might very well be it. It is among the most affordable in its class right now with a 900-watt motor, a 4-tip stainless steel blending blade, and a 6-cup PerfectPour glass jar. It also sports three speed options alongside the manual pulse action for “for icy drinks, soups, purees, breadcrumbs, and more.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you think you can get away with a more personal-sized option, the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon right now. This one carries stellar ratings from over 58,000 Amazon customers and makes for a solid lower-cost alternative. This one isn’t quite as large, but it does include a couple smoothie cups and save you some cash in the process.

More on the Black+Decker PowerCrush Digital Blender:

Less noise. More power! The Black+Decker PowerCrush Digital Blender with Quiet Technology is designed for maximum convenience that doesn’t interrupt everyday life. QuadPro Blade Technology creates a powerful vortex to efficiently blend all types of ingredients, and the 900W motor makes quick work of ice and frozen fruits.

