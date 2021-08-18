Amazon has Flexispot standing desks and converters up to 32% off + more from $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Flexispot Amazon storefront is now offering up to 32% off a selection of standing desks and converters. One standout is the Flexispot EN1 Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $239.99 shipped. Recently going for as much as $330, this is up to 27% or $90 off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This desk features a motor lift mechanism that can smoothly raise it up to a standing position or down for a seated experience (with three programmable memory presets) from 28- to 47.6-inches. The industrial-grade steel frame carries a 48- x 30-inch “eco-friendly, whole-piece” desktop with enough room for “two monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and calmly take on the challenges of the work day.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you’re looking for something to convert your existing desk setup with a standing option, take a look at the Flexispot 31-inch Standing Desk Converter that’s marked down to $59.99 shipped in today’s Gold Box. Regularly $120, this is a deep $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this a more affordable option than today’s lead deal, but it also includes a built-in keyboard and mouse shelf and will work with your current desktop. Rated 4+ stars.

Plus you’ll find loads more options on today’s Gold Box landing page, including some Flexispot accessories and more starting from $40. You’ll also find a range of designs and colorways to match your decor, some gaming desks, and more right here.

Then go check out some of this morning’s other highlight deals including Apple’s official MagSafe charger, the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC, this wide-ranging Old Navy sale, and the Wyze Smart Scale with Apple Health.

More on the Flexispot EN1 Height Adjustable Standing Desk:

COZY & ERGONOMIC WHOLE-PIECE WORKSPACE: Spacious 48” x 30” eco-friendly whole-piece desktop offers a roomy setup for 2 monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and calmly take on the challenges of the work day. Please allow a slight 0 to1-inch difference in desktop size due to manual measurement.

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″ (without 1″ thickness of table top included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

