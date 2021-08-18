Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC see first discount to $125

Today only, Woot is offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $124.99 with free shipping for Prime Members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Having just launched last week with a $150 price tag, you’re looking at the very first cash discount on the new releases, with today’s offer saving you $25 in order to mark a new all-time low. As the latest additions to the Samsung stable, Galaxy Buds 2 arrive with active noise cancellation in tow alongside some other robust features. With up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal when taking advantage of ANC, as well as three levels of Ambient Sound passthrough. Check out all of the details in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $60 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, which means they should fare quite well against the T5 II above.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a rare discount on the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds, which have dropped in price for the first time this year at $251 alongside everything else in our headphones guide. After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts though, be sure to have a look at our review on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z. Delivering a true wireless build and sleep-focused design, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you’ll find on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment. Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds+; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all.

