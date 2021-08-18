Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Duo Plus Multi-Cooker drops back down to $70 (Reg. $120)

-
Reg. $120 $70

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker for $69.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $120 and currently on sale for $90 at Target, this is the lowest we can find and the second best price we have tracked this year. This is your chance to refresh your aging cooker or to jump into the 1-pot meal world at a major discount. This model features 15 one-touch meal programs with the ability to act as a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, and sterilizer.” The food-grade stainless-steel inner pot is joined by the easy seal lid, sous vide options, and the dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 38,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

(Update 8/16 9:40a.m.): The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering the certified refurbished 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Originally $250, more typically going for $229 and now on sale for $169 at Walmart, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and $10 below Amazon’s refurbished listing

A great way to save some cash and still bring that 1-pot meal solution home is with something like this COMFEE multi-cooker at $51. This one has a 5.2-quart capacity and 12 if its own 1-touch meal programs with a solid 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find more Instant Pot markdowns below. 

More Instant Pot deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals, personal care items, and household essential price drops. Deals there include the AuraGlow Whitening Kit, this Amazon Purell hand sanitizer sale and much more right here

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker:

  • SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed
  • 9-IN-1 APPLIANCES pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer
  • QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide
  • EASY-TO-READ DISPLAY in contemporary design includes full cooking progress bar, dedicated Start button, separate pressure and temperature indicators, plus dual Fahrenheit and Celsius indicators

