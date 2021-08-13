Your summer smile deserves one more touch-up: AuraGlow Whitening Kit now $23.50 (55% off)

The official AuraGlow Amazon storefront is offering its Teeth Whitening Kit for $23.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $20 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing. Once your order ships, cancel the subscription to avoid monthly deliveries. Typically around $49 at Amazon, this is nearly 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This kit includes a pair of 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, “containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments.” From there you’ll find a mouth tray and case as well as an accelerator light “that speeds up the whitening process.” This is a great chance to give that smile one last touch up before we head into fall with a major 55% price drop. Rated an impressive 4+ stars from more than 38,600 Amazon customers. Additional details below. 

For something even more affordable to breath new life into that smile of yours, consider some Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder. This highly-rated option also includes a bamboo toothbrush at $10 Prime shipped. Over 12,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating making for a great lower cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect as dramatic a change as quickly. 

If you’re also looking for a toothbrush upgrade, we are still tracking a solid offer on Oral-B’s Genius X Electric model with AI coaching right here. Then go swing by our fashion hub for some clothes to match that smile including today’s Columbia Web Specials, the GAP Friends and Family Sale, and this morning’s TOMS event with up to 30% off boots, sneakers, and more. 

More on the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit:

  • Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.
  • Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.

