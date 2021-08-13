Amazon Purell hand sanitizer sale from $12.50: Portable aloe moisturizer, 4-packs, more

-
20% off $12.50+

Amazon is now offering 20% off a collection of Purell 2-in-1 moisturizing advanced hand sanitizer gel. You can score the 4-pack of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel (pump bottles) for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $22 at Amazon, it has sold for between $18.50 and $20 as of late and is now at least 20% off the going rate. This is four 8-ounce bottles with pretty designs you wouldn’t mind having on the countertop for some extra sanitization when coming and going. This formula also contains four moisturizers and does not include “triclosan, parabens, phthalates, or preservatives.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you’re looking for a more portable solution you can throw in a purse or bag, this 6-pack of mini Aloe and Vitamin E Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel is marked down to $14.39 Prime shipped. Regularly at least $18 or so on Amazon, this is another 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Rated 4+ stars

Browse through the rest of the Purell Amazon sale right here to make sure you’re stocked up and ready to for he school year starting from just over $12.50 Prime shipped

Once you’re loaded up on hand sanitizer, browse through the rest of our back to school sales including price drops on Lululemon gear and  over at Foot Locker. You’ll also find a host of back to school supply deals at Amazon and elsewhere with deals staring from just $0.50 right here

More on the Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel:

  • Show you care about the well-being of your team and visitors with PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Design Series
  • Place PURELL hand sanitizer at desks, in common areas, and restrooms
  • Perfect for frequent use. Mild formula with 4 moisturizers is free of triclosan, parabens, phthalates, and preservatives; so it does not dry out or irritate skin. Hands feel soft, even after many uses

