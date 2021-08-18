Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees 50% discount to new low of $250

Camping World is now offering the Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, you’re looking at 50% in savings with this rare discount delivering a new all-time low in the process that’s also $130 under our previous mention. Ideal for everything from commuting to the office or just casual rides around the block, the Gotrax XR Elite arrives with a 300W motor that can accomplish top speeds of 15.5 MPH alongside a range of 18.6 miles. Alongside a folding design, there’s also dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires for a comfortable ride and a dual breaking system for some added safety. Over 780 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At the $250 price point, today’s lead deal is about as compelling as you’ll find on the market for an electric scooter. Though if you’re looking to get the kids in on the EV game, going with the Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter from $105 is a nice alternative. It lacks the same performance as the Elite model above, but will still have younger rides cruising around. Plus, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers.

Then once your electric vehicle has been selected, head on over to our Green Deals guide for all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly discounts. So far, we’ve spotted Panasonic’s eneloop charger and battery kit on sale for an Amazon low of $26 alongside our ongoing exclusive Greenworks 21-inch electric mower sale at $345.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter features:

Features a 300W motor, boosting the e-scooter to a max speed of 15.5 MPH. 280.8Wh high capacity battery can achieve Max 18.6 Miles travel range under specific conditions. Easily view current speed and battery life on the LED display. Disc braking and anti-lock braking dual system maintain safe and responsive braking at a short distance. Front and rear 8.5″ air-filled tires are comfortable to ride on, even over rough road or bumpy terrains.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!