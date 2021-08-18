Govee’s RGBWW and RGBIC LED lamps, light bars, wall strips, more on sale from $30

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
From $30

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its StarPal RGBWW Portable Smart LED WI-Fi Table Lamp for $29.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and then use the code GOVEE6055M at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This lamp features RGBWW technology, allowing you to create “vibrant colors” alongside warm and cool whites for any time of the day. It’s completely portable with a built-in battery, allowing you to carry it anywhere you need a bit of extra light. It’s fully customizable as well, as you can set your own colors, effect, speeds, and more to create a unique lighting experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Govee deals:

If you’re using any of today’s deals to upgrade your office setup, consider also picking up Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads from $8.50, with up to 21% in savings available. These deals never last long, so be sure to give Simon’s roundup a look before the price goes back up.

Also, this is far from the only Govee discounts that we’re tracking right now. Yesterday’s roundup of outdoor smart lighting and more is still live, as well as the 30% off sitewide sale that we found at the beginning of the month. Of course, you can always swing by our Govee guide for other discounts as we find them.

More on the Govee StarPal RGBWW Portable Smart LED Table Lamp:

  • Millions of Beautiful Colors: Gather around this table lamp’s soft, warm, vivid glow. RGBWW LED technology gives 16 million vibrant colors, along with wonderful warm and daylight whites. Note: Doesn’t support WiFi or Alexa
  • Completely Portable: Unplug this table lamp and bring it along with you for ambient light anywhere in your home. Rechargeable 3350mAh internal battery provides hours of cable-free lighting.
  • Fully Customize Your Smart Light: Set your own colors, effects, and speeds to create a personalized and beautiful lighting atmosphere no matter the occasion or celebration.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon home essentials sale from $8.50: Clorox disinfec...
Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Duo Plus Multi-Cooker drops b...
Amazon has Flexispot standing desks and converters up t...
Wyze Smart Scale with Apple Health drops to $28 alongsi...
Feel the power of ASUS’ ROG Keris wireless gaming...
iClever multi-device iPad keyboard returns to all-time ...
Scrumptiousness awaits: Dash’s Delish stand mixer...
Anker Nebula projectors, power strips, more fall up to ...
Show More Comments

Related

sitewide sale

Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

30% off Learn More

Cruise around town this summer on a 25 mph electric scooter: $340, more in New Green Deals

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sale, Madden NFL 21 $10, Sonic, Cuphead, more

Under $20 Learn More
From $35

Nomad’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios now 50% off with our exclusive code

50% off Learn More
Reg. $180

Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate while 11-lbs. is down at $60 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

$60 Learn More
50% off

adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styes: UltraBoosts, NMD, more

from $10 Learn More
Reg. $140+

Bring home a 2150 PSI PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer for $90 today (Reg. $150)

$90 Learn More