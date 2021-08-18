Govee’s RGBWW and RGBIC LED lamps, light bars, wall strips, more on sale from $30

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its StarPal RGBWW Portable Smart LED WI-Fi Table Lamp for $29.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and then use the code GOVEE6055M at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This lamp features RGBWW technology, allowing you to create “vibrant colors” alongside warm and cool whites for any time of the day. It’s completely portable with a built-in battery, allowing you to carry it anywhere you need a bit of extra light. It’s fully customizable as well, as you can set your own colors, effect, speeds, and more to create a unique lighting experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

More on the Govee StarPal RGBWW Portable Smart LED Table Lamp:

Millions of Beautiful Colors: Gather around this table lamp’s soft, warm, vivid glow. RGBWW LED technology gives 16 million vibrant colors, along with wonderful warm and daylight whites. Note: Doesn’t support WiFi or Alexa

Completely Portable: Unplug this table lamp and bring it along with you for ambient light anywhere in your home. Rechargeable 3350mAh internal battery provides hours of cable-free lighting.

Fully Customize Your Smart Light: Set your own colors, effects, and speeds to create a personalized and beautiful lighting atmosphere no matter the occasion or celebration.

