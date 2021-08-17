Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall as low as $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 21% off)

Aothia Life (97% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its PU Leather 23.6- by 13.7-inch Desk Pad in various colorways from $8.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked for this offering. This stylish pad is a great way to not only protect the top of your desk, but will also serve as a great surface for your mouse to glide on. It’s made of durable PU leather that’s ready to repel scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs so your desk doesn’t have to. No matter which size you grab, you should have plenty of space to rest a mouse, keyboard, and more. Amazon’s #1 best-selling mouse pad is rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find larger sizes priced as low as $11.

If you’re not sure how to feel about using an aluminum surface, perhaps the 3M Precise Mouse Pad would be a better fit at $5 Prime shipped. It features a foam design and is said to extend the battery life of mice by “up to 50%.” The surface area measures 9 by 8 inches, which works out to roughly the same as what you’d get with the deal above.

Today’s purchase will pair nicely with either this sleek aluminum laptop stand at $11 Prime shipped or even Amazon’s official gaming desk at $75. Swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see what else is up for grabs right now.

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

