Govee deals from $7: Bluetooth patio lights, RGB car underglow kit, TV LEDs, more up to 50% off

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Bluetooth Patio Lights for $22.94 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $40, the recent markdown paired with an on-page coupon delivers $17 in savings and comes within a mere $0.55 of the lowest price we have tracked. More than a month of summer and all of fall remains this year, making now a wonderful time to upgrade the look of your outdoor space, front porch, and the list goes on. These string lights are an excellent way to class things up and boast a heavy-duty design that’s dubbed as shatterproof, waterproof, and ready to resist many other outdoor conditions. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for controlling these lights from your smartphone when up to 230 feet away. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find many other Govee light deals up to 50% off.

Smart App Control: Conveniently manage your 48ft outdoor string lights within a 230ft Bluetooth connection range, without any light switch. Enjoy 6 scene modes, enliven your backyard dinners easily via the Govee Home app.

Shatterproof: With a heavy-duty plastic lampshade, led patio lights provide durability and safety. A tough plastic shell protects bulbs from falls, knocks, and accidents, providing a safe, lasting outdoor lighting solution.

Dimmable Lighting: Adjust your string lights between 1% and 100% via the smart app control. Great when entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy romantic evenings, parties, and family gatherings in a stylish, smartly lit environment.

