Kershaw’s ‘not too big and not too small’ Valve Pocket Knife falls under $18 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife for $17.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $23, today’s offer shaves roughly 23% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to always have a pocket knife with you, but don’t want something that’s too bulky, Kershaw Valve is here to save the day. It’s touted as being “not too big and not too small,” measuring just 3.25 inches when closed. With a weight of just three ounces, there’s a fair chance you could forget you’re even carrying it. The handle and blade are both made of stainless steel, giving it a premium look and feel. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t completely smitten with Kershaw Valve, perhaps the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife will be a better fit at $8 Prime shipped. It’s actually about the same size as each unit above, ensuring you can still grab something that’s compact without needing to spend quite as much. More than 8,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Once you’re all wrapped up here, be sure to consider grabbing some of the other handy deals we’ve come across lately. Examples include a highly-rated magnetic wristband for $6, this Govee Dual-Probe Meat Smart Thermometer at $13, and a batch of Amazon office and school supplies from $10. Oh, and don’t forget that this retro smartwatch can deliver 28-day battery life for $30.

Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife features:

  • Not too big and not too small, the Valve offers plenty of value. The stonewashed, razor-sharp drop-point blade is made of 4Cr14 blade steel, which offers corrosion resistance and high strength.
  • This foldable knife has a stainless all-steel handle that is contoured for comfort and has a solid and satisfying feel in the hand. A single-position deep-carry pocketclip allows the knife to sit low in the pocket.
  • SpeedSafe assisted opening lets you flip the blade open quickly and easily. A sturdy frame lock safely fixes the blade in place for any use case from slicing to thrusting.

