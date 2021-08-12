It’s hard to beat this folding exercise bike at $100 shipped (Reg. $120)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 133,000+) via Amazon is offering its Folding Exercise Bike for $99.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. Want to build out your at-home workout abilities without wasting any space? If so, this offering is able to fold down and only take up 13.8 by 17.3 inches of floor space when not in use. Metrics like speed, distance, and calories burned are shown on a built-in display, making it a cinch to keep tabs on your progress. Eight varying levels of resistance allows you to dial up or back the intensity as needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prevent sweat from setting into your new exercise bike when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 32,000 shoppers have left a review the average rating clocks in at 4.8/5 stars.

SONGMICS Folding Exercise Bike features:

Not everybody wants an exercise bike sitting in the middle of their living room all day, and that’s okay! When you’re finished burning off some calories from last night’s feast, fold it up and roll it over to the closet with the bottom wheels

Exercise to the max without waking up your family or blocking the sound of the morning news; with 8 resistance levels on this exercise bike, you can increase your power without increasing your noise

Clearly read your speed, calories burned, distance, and timing on the large display screen this foldable bike boasts; watch movies or TV on your phone or tablet with the attached electronics holder

