An integrated screen headlines Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12 (Save 40%, Amazon low)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 48,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Jump Rope for $11.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Looking for a fun way to burn some calories? If so, this smart jump rope should do the trick. Not only does it pair with a smartphone and report metrics there, but you can also see real-time results using an integrated screen on one of the handles. Other standout features include a rechargeable battery, three jumping modes, and high-quality ball bearings for fast and stable rotation during use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t sure how to feel about a smart jump rope, this basic solution will still give you a workout at under $7 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit a built-in display as well, but that could be worth passing up if you won’t get much use out of it and spending less matters most. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviews have resulted in an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Keep tabs on workout results when cashing in on Anker’s C1 smart scale at under $18. You can also grab this popular Apple Health-ready solution at $17. And if the thought of jumping rope makes you sore, the Renpho Cordless Deep Tissue Massager is down to $28.50. Finally, don’t forget to check out the new Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle.

Govee Smart Jump Rope features:

Smart Jump Rope: Equipped with an LCD screen on the handle, users can check data directly or change jumping modes. With the Govee Home app, you can also view your exercise data, such as the number of jumps, calories burned, and time elapsed.

Three Jumping Modes: Enjoy a Free Jump Mode, Countdown Timer Mode, and Countdown number Mode, all sure to meet your training needs. Each mode generates data, such as calorie consumption and fat burning efficiency, optimizing how you exercise.

Adjustable Rope Length: The length of the rope can be adjusted based on the users’ height, making it suitable for adults and children. Built-in, high-quality ball bearings ensure a fast and stable rotation during use.

