Joseph Joseph’s steel soap and sanitizer dispenser now $9 (Amazon low, Reg. $15) + more

-
Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Presto Stainless Steel Hygienic Easy-Push Soap Dispenser for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $8.54 shipped. Regularly $15, this is 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This “hygienic” soap dispenser features a stainless steel build alongside a sizable pump head “which makes it easy to operate with the wrist or forearm when your hands are messy.” It is suitable for all types of liquid hand soap with a 12-ounce (350 ml) capacity and it can also be filled with hand sanitizer as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 430 Amazon customers. More Joseph Joseph home goods deals below. 

For something even more affordable, check out the highly-rated FE Ceramic Rhombus dispenser at $8 Prime shipped. This one is great for soap, lotion, and more with solid 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Plus, you’ll find even more options in Amazon’s under $8 section right here.  

More Joseph Joseph home goods deals:

Then check out the deals we just spotted on this 12-pod growing system at $40 and an Amazon all-time low on Black+Decker’s PowerCrush Digital Blender, before you dive into this morning’s Amazon home essentials sale from $8.50. 

More on the Joseph Joseph Presto Soap Dispenser:

This hygienic soap dispenser features an extra-large pump head which makes it easy to operate with the wrist or forearm when your hands are messy. A transparent window in the base shows when you need to refill and the non-slip base keeps the unit in place during use. Features a fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel finish. Large capacity: 12 fl. oz (350 ml).

