Lightweight jackets for men this fall under $50: Amazon, Banana Republic, more

Fall weather is quickly approaching, and today we’re rounding up the best lightweight jackets under $50. Whether you’re looking to head back to school or the office we’ve got an option for you. We’ve found an array of bomber jackets, activewear styles, and dress coats, too. You will want to head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the best new cologne on the market for fall.

Amazon Essentials jackets

Amazon Essentials has several options that are under $50, and these jackets can be dressed up or down seamlessly. A standout is the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Bomber Jacket that comes in four color options. This jacket can be styled with activewear or casual attire alike, and it’s wind resistant. It’s a great layering style for cooler weather and rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Better yet, it’s priced at just $40.

Another great option for men is the Amazon Essential Lightweight Packable Down Jacket. This packable jacket is waterproof, lightweight, and it can be machine washed. The down is warm and easily packable, making it a breeze to stuff into a bag. It’s priced at just $47 and rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Shirt jacket

An on-trend lightweight style for fall is a shirt jacket. It’s a touch thicker than a normal shirt and perfect for transitional weather. One of our top picks is the Banana Republic Water-Repellant Shirt Jacket that’s priced at $47. It’s available in two color options and looks great with T-shirts, polos, sweaters, and layering under vests or jackets. It can be dressed up or down and is great for traveling.

Utility jacket

Finally, a utility jacket is a must for fall. It pairs with an array of different outfits and will never go out of style. One of our top picks is the Lucky Brand Utility Jacket that can be found on Amazon with Prime shipping. It’s available in three color options and is priced from just $29. I also love that utility jackets have a drawstring waist that’s flattering, and this style is machine washable.

