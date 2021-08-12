Head back to work smelling your best with the top cologne for this season

If you’re about to head back to the office, you will want to smell your best. That’s why today, we’re rounding up the best cologne for you. There are many new scents in preparation for fall from top brands, including Ralph Lauren, Replica, Paco Rabanne, and many more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in cologne for this season. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Lululemon “Feel” collection that just launched for back-to-school training.

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Cologne

One of the most notable colognes on the market for fall is the Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Cologne. In an elegant bottle, this cologne is sure a show stopper and would make a fantastic gift option. The unique scent features notes of cedarwood, patchouli, and touches of lavender for a fresh aroma. This color is available in several size options and is priced from $27. With over 2,000 positive reviews already, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Sephora customers.

Replica Autumn Vibes

If you’re looking for a new fall scent, “Autumn Vibes” by Replica is a nice option. This is a wood and earthy scent with notes of red berries, cardamom, cedarwood, and moss. Replica states that it’s “inspired by the delight of a colorful day in fall, the sound of golden leaves crisping beneath heavy footsteps, and a breath of fresh air.” You can find it in three size options, and pricing starts at just $30.

Paco Rabanne Phantom Eau de Toilette

Another notable cologne option for this fall is the Paco Rabanne Phantom Eau de Toilette that was just released. This scent is cruelty-free and features notes of citrus and woods, which is a great transition fragrance for fall. It’s a unique pairing of lavender, vanilla, lemon, rhubarb, and vetiver. You will love the design of this bottle as well, and pricing starts at $75.

Acqua di Gio Profondo Lights

Finally, Acqua di Gio has a new scent for fall called “Profondo Lights.” “Crafted by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, this fresh men‘s scent is inspired by the mystery of the deep sea, unveiling an explosive freshness that dives into the force of the ocean.” This masculine scent has notes of cardamom and green mandarin, cedarwood and patchouli. It’s available in two sizing options and priced at $80.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!