PowerA’s Fusion Pro Switch Controller packs mappable paddles, more at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $80 shipped. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that comes within a penny of the all-time low. This is also only the third notable price cut so far. PowerA Fusion Pro arrives as the brand’s flagship gamepad for upgrading your Switch with a more capable gameplay experience. Alongside packing a more ergonomic form-factor, there’s mappable paddles on the back for customizable actions, as well as a rechargeable battery, motion control, rubberized handles, and a USB-C input. Over 190 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our review of the Xbox version, and then head below for more.

Alternatively, opt for the PowerA Nano Enhanced Controller for yet another way to elevate your Switch gameplay. This offering arrives at $47, delivering much of the same ergonomic design as above, but without some of the more premium features. It still touts a rechargeable battery, which can be refueled via USB-C. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 180 customers.

Otherwise, consider adding some Waluigi stylings to your Switch setup by checking out one of the more recent additions to PowerA’s collection of accessories. Its latest Enhanced Wireless Controller arrives with a purple and yellow design fitting for the Waluigi himself, alongside 30-hour battery life and a Switch Pro Controller form-factor. Get all of the details right here.

PowerA Fusion Pro Controller features:

The awesome PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch puts premium materials and professional-level gaming features at your fingertips. This high-quality Bluetooth-enabled gamepad includes swappable black and white faceplates with embedded anti-friction rings, a mappable Pro Pack with customizable paddles, swappable sticks, and a premium protective case for the controller and all components.

