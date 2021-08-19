Score 20 of Amazon’s 36-inch Bungee Cords for just $12.50 Prime shipped (33% off, New low)

Amazon is offering its 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords for $12.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of around $19, today’s deal shaves 33% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for around $0.63 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Every bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 6 feet in length. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively you could spend less when opting for this 50-pack of Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungees at $10 Prime shipped. While not as versatile as the deal above will be, these will still be great for tidying up things like cords, hoses, and more. These can also be stretched by up to twice their length.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on one of the many other deals across our site. Recent and notable examples include Greenworks’ 24V brushless circular saw at $60, a batch of RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, and more, and even 50% off this 12-pod indoor plant growing system. Finally, don’t forget that this compact 28-piece socket and driver set is just $10.

Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cord features:

36 inch adjustable bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

1 vinyl coated hook and 1 adjustable hook allows you to easily anchor and adjust length and tension

Coated hooks prevent scratches to vehicle and other surfaces

Stretches up to 200%; 8mm width

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!