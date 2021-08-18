Snag this compact 28-piece socket and driver set for just $10 Prime shipped (34% off)

Amazon is offering the Olympia Tools iWork 28-piece Socket and Driver Set for $9.87 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you’re handy, but rarely seek out massive projects, a kit like this could be all you need. It includes a ratcheting screwdriver, wrench, sockets, bits, and more. Each piece is touted as having “professional-grade quality,” helping ensure it’s an investment that’s built to last throughout all of your foreseeable projects. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d rather have an all-in-one solution that’s perfect for camping and smaller tasks around the house, be sure to check out Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance that one of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tool guide could be up your alley. Recent and notable additions there range from this PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer at $90 to Kershaw’s Valve Pocket Knife for under $18, and Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $9. Plus, Amazon’s 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set is still up for grabs at under $24.

Olympia Tools iWork 28-piece Socket and Driver Set features:

  • This all in one ratcheting Screwdriver is the impeccable addition to any tool kit, tool box, or garage kit. Fastens screws easily, making it ideal for maintenance and repair tasks.
  • Work for hours with easy handling. Our durable impact resistant handle ensures easy grip & withstand the wear and tear of frequent use within homes, garages, and industrial job sites.
  • Our durable and long-lasting tools help you with home, garage & industrial projects. With professional-grade quality, easily repair & fix issues with our tool cabinet essentials.

