EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone sees first discount to $176, upgrading your audio setup

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsEPOS
$176

Amazon is offering the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone for $175.98 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks the very first price drop that we’ve tracked for this new release. Having launched back in June, this microphone delivers studio-quality audio to your desk through a single USB cable. There are four different pickup patterns for you to choose from, including cardioid, omnidirectional, stereo, and bidirectional. The sleek design is both modern and slightly industrial, allowing it to tie into just about any decor setup. Whether you’re streaming, in Zoom meetings, or both, having a solid audio kit is a great way to look more professional all around. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review as well as our initial announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Give the Razer Seiren X a look. It’s $73 on Amazon, saving you over $100 from the EPOS B20 above while offering many of the same features, outside of the four pattern options. Of course, there’s always the Blue Snowball iCE to consider, as it costs just $50, which is a full 71% below today’s lead deal.

Other audio gear that we’ve taken a look at recently includes Corsair’s HS80 RGB Wireless headset, which Jordan went hands-on with this morning. He found that “they nailed comfort and sound quality,” making this a compelling option for your gaming setup. Plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $159, delivering ANC and spatial audio to your on-the-go setup. That’s a 20% discount, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More on the EPOS B20 USB Microphone:

  • STUDIO-QUALITY MICROPHONE – Effortlessly captures your voice and gaming audio.
  • HASSLE-FREE USB CONNECTION – Plug-and-play for ease of use.
  • INTEGRATED AUDIO CONNECTION – Audio controls are right at your fingertips.
  • CHOICE OF 4 PICKUP PATTERNS – Choose from 4 pickup patterns to suit all of your audio needs.
  • HIGH-QUALITY BUILD WITH SLEEK DESIGN – A modern style built with only the best materials for daily use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

EPOS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you ...
Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, ...
Renpho’s Mini Massage Gun now matching all-time l...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio a...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to...
Rechargeable Thermacell insect repellent hits Amazon lo...
Amazon Lexar storage sale from $15: Memory cards, SSDs,...
Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smart watch falls to $246 (Reg. ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic upgrades your streaming setup with second discount to $50

$50 Learn More
Reg. $100

Add Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic to your streaming rig while it’s down at $80 shipped

$80 Learn More
50% off

Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workwear under $30

under $30 Learn More
New low

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $60

Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

$15 Learn More
Save 53%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17 (Save 53%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, more

FREE+ Learn More