EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone sees first discount to $176, upgrading your audio setup

Amazon is offering the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone for $175.98 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks the very first price drop that we’ve tracked for this new release. Having launched back in June, this microphone delivers studio-quality audio to your desk through a single USB cable. There are four different pickup patterns for you to choose from, including cardioid, omnidirectional, stereo, and bidirectional. The sleek design is both modern and slightly industrial, allowing it to tie into just about any decor setup. Whether you’re streaming, in Zoom meetings, or both, having a solid audio kit is a great way to look more professional all around. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review as well as our initial announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Give the Razer Seiren X a look. It’s $73 on Amazon, saving you over $100 from the EPOS B20 above while offering many of the same features, outside of the four pattern options. Of course, there’s always the Blue Snowball iCE to consider, as it costs just $50, which is a full 71% below today’s lead deal.

Other audio gear that we’ve taken a look at recently includes Corsair’s HS80 RGB Wireless headset, which Jordan went hands-on with this morning. He found that “they nailed comfort and sound quality,” making this a compelling option for your gaming setup. Plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $159, delivering ANC and spatial audio to your on-the-go setup. That’s a 20% discount, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More on the EPOS B20 USB Microphone:

STUDIO-QUALITY MICROPHONE – Effortlessly captures your voice and gaming audio.

HASSLE-FREE USB CONNECTION – Plug-and-play for ease of use.

INTEGRATED AUDIO CONNECTION – Audio controls are right at your fingertips.

CHOICE OF 4 PICKUP PATTERNS – Choose from 4 pickup patterns to suit all of your audio needs.

HIGH-QUALITY BUILD WITH SLEEK DESIGN – A modern style built with only the best materials for daily use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!