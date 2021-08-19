Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio at $159 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $159.08 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at just over 20% in savings with today’s offer that also marks a new Amazon low on the style that’s $1 under our previous mention. Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $150 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 9,400 customers. Head below for more.

As noted above, going with the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 will let you make out for less than the lead deal, though with just $9 in savings it might be a better call just to go with the discounted flagship earbuds instead. You’ll be able to to take advantage of 360-degree spatial audio with the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside enjoying better battery life, although the more affordable offerings do enter with a more compact design and some added cash savings.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a rare discount on the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds, which have dropped in price for the first time this year at $251 alongside everything else in our headphones guide. After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts though, be sure to have a look at our review on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z. Delivering a true wireless build and sleep-focused design, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you’ll find on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

