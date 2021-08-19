Save up to $125 on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Toaster Oven at $175 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Convection Toaster Oven for $174.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $300 new at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $270, today’s deal is up to $125 off the going rate and is the lowest we can find. Amazon’s renewed option is sitting at $243, for example. A solid all-in-one solution for your countertop cooking needs, its supports plenty of cooking options including air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and a pizza setting. The speedy “90-second oven preheat time” is far quicker than your main range and there’s enough space in there for a 12-pound turkey or a pair of 12-inch pizzas, never mind the plethora of oil-free air-fried French fries you’ll be whipping up. A stainless steel finish is joined by a series of accessories too: sheet pans, wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers and it ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

Another way to get in the all-in-one countertop cooker game for less is with the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven. This one sells for $119 shipped in brand new condition at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 28,000 customers. It’s not quite as large or as versatile overall, but it will also save $56 over today’s refurbished model and includes the full warranty with purchase.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker as well as Bodum’s attractive Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, an all-time low on Joseph Joseph’s steel soap and sanitizer dispenser, and Dash’s 3-quart AirCrisp Air Fryer. Plus, you’ll find even more waiting for you in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Toaster Oven:

The Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Oven cooks family-sized meals on two levels faster than a full-sized oven. With True Surround Convection, you don’t even have to flip your food or rotate pans. Air fry, bake, roast, and more. True Surround Convection: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results

